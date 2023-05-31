Pollutants on wheels

I am writing to express my concern about the alarming levels of pollution in Pakistan, caused in part by the increased usage of private automobiles. The emissions from cars, trucks and other vehicles are contributing significantly to the air pollution crisis in our country. The harmful pollutants these vehicles release into the air can cause respiratory problems, heart disease and other health issues. It is important that we take action to address this issue before it’s too late.

More needs to be done to reduce the reliance on private automobiles and shift towards more sustainable transportation solutions. I urge the government to take stronger action to reduce the number of private automobiles on the road and to enforce stricter emissions standards for all vehicles.

Ayila Manzoor

Lahore