Hybrid mode

Since 2008, there have been three consecutive democratic governments in Pakistan. However, we are yet to become a full democracy and ‘hybrid governance’ would be a more accurate way of describing how the country is run today. It is undeniable that our sovereignty requires strong institutions, but this should not come at the cost of public liberty or violation of basic human rights. Furthermore, it is important that all institutions remain politically neutral. There is a need to implement the separation of powers in letter and spirit. However, maligning the institutions will get us nowhere and will only weaken our system of governance and overall place in the world.

Hadia Hanya

Nankana Sahib