UK army chief arrives

ISLAMABAD: The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff, CGS General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a five-day defence engagement visit. During his visit, General Sir Patrick Sanders would meet with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, alongside other defence engagement activities. Discussions will take place on bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change-related crises, which will be a key focus of the visit. The visit is part of the longstanding defence cooperation agreement between the two countries.
