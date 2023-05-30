PTA conducts survey to gauge cellular mobile operators’ performance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted countrywide survey to measure the performance and quality of services provided by cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to their customers.
In this regard, quality of service (QoS) surveys were conducted across 18 cities in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). During the survey, QoS key performance indicators (KPIs) of voice, SMS, and mobile broadband including mobile network coverage were checked in accordance with next generation mobile service (NGMS) licenses and cellular mobile network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021.
The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 1st to 5th in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in mobile network coverage and voice services. Similarly, in mobile broadband speed segment, the ranking is based on the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.
The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while webpage loading time was found below the threshold. In comparison with earlier surveys, CMOs have improved the network latency; however, results in a few cities remain below the benchmark. Similarly, some of the voice KPIs have also been found below the licensed threshold in few areas. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in service quality up to licensed standards.
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Punjab, has registered a First Information Report against former PTI...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that elections in the...
ISLAMABAD: The NAB Amendment Bill 2023 has become a formal law after completion of the 10-day constitutional period,...
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines has inked an agreement with the New York City Health and Hospitals...
LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minster Mohsin Naqvi Monday formed a committee to investigate the allegation of torture...
ISLAMABAD: The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff, CGS General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived in Pakistan on...