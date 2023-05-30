Libya court sentences 35 terrorists to death

MISRATAH, Libya: A Libyan court on Monday condemned to death 35 terrorists convicted of fighting with the Islamic State group in the north African country during chaos that followed dictator Moamer Qadhafi´s fall, AFP journalists in the court said.

This was the first group of 320 alleged IS jihadists to be tried and sentenced. IS had captured the central coast city of Sirte in 2015, setting up a stronghold before being driven out the following year by forces loyal to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord in power at the time.

Thirteen other accused were sentenced to life in prison, after the trial that began last August in the western city of Misrata, the AFP journalists said. The accused were Palestinian, Sudanese and Libyan. All had been in custody since December 2016 and were convicted of joining a terrorist group, as well as murder.