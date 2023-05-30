Naqvi chairs meeting about health reforms

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which in principle decisions were made to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian to teaching hospitals and to relocate district headquarters hospital Mianwali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital. All the departments of the district headquarters hospital in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward. The chief secretary, secretary primary & secondary health, secretary finance, and CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab participated in the meeting, while commissioner Sargodha and deputy commissioner Mianwali attended the meeting through video link.