Naqvi chairs meeting about health reforms

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which in principle decisions were made to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian to teaching hospitals and to relocate district headquarters hospital Mianwali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital. All the departments of the district headquarters hospital in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward. The chief secretary, secretary primary & secondary health, secretary finance, and CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab participated in the meeting, while commissioner Sargodha and deputy commissioner Mianwali attended the meeting through video link.
LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Dr Tahseen Faraqi as Secretary/Director Bazm-e-Iqbal after unanimous...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Monday inaugurated Punjab’s only diving swimming...
LAHORE:Punjab Population Welfare Department on Monday organised an interactive session with the experts of...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Alfreed Zafar has said...
LAHORE:Punjab University Dr Jameel Jalibi Chair, Institute of Urdu, Oriental College will organise inaugural session...