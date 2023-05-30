Students, faculty members display theses

LAHORE:The University of Education Lahore, Department of History, Arts and Cultural Heritage organised ‘Thesis Exhibition of Fine Arts students’ at Alhamra Art Gallery on Monday, in which Chinese students and faculty members also exhibited their artwork.

An opening ceremony was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha while the chief guest was Vice-Chancellor of University of Home Economics Prof Dr Kanwal Amin. Chairperson Department of History, Arts and Cultural Heritage Dr Kiran Shahid Siddiqui briefed the participants regarding the exhibition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that organising such an exhibition not only increases the confidence of students but also the visitors can learn a lot from this art. The people of Pakistan and China are fast approaching each other through art, which is very welcome.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Home Economics, Prof Dr Kanwal Amin said that by presenting the work of Chinese students along with Pakistani students in the exhibition was much appreciated, on which the University of Education, Lahore deserved praise. In the end, the Director, Division of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Zahir thanked the participants.