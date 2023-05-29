Teenager killed in gas cylinder explosion

Rawalpindi: A 14-year-old boy was killed and seven others of a family got injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house located in the People’s Colony area here on Sunday. According to the rescue spokesperson, the leaking gas cylinder exploded after a family member lit a cigarette causing a portion of the house to fall to the ground.
As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams started rescue operations and shifted the injured Fouzia 38, Zubair 19, Faisal Gulzar 19, Malaika 24, Muskan Imran 14, Maroosh 05, Imran 35 to the hospital.
Later, a 14-year boy Sahil who was injured in the incident breathed his last in the hospital, while the condition of another person is also stated to be critical. It is noted here that yesterday there was an explosion in a house due to gas leakage in the Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi in which three young siblings were killed and a mother and a daughter were injured in the incident.
