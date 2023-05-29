Inclement weather poses challenge to cotton farmers

LAHORE: Thunderstorms, hails and gusty winds lashed Upper Sindh and South Punjab intermittently on Sunday, posing a challenge to growers of cotton, maize and other Kharif crops. This is the outcome of the westerly wave that is affecting western and central parts of the country and is likely to persist in the upper parts till the end of the month. The prolonged spell of intense weather patterns is being considered harmful to the cotton crop which is at the early stages in most parts of South Punjab.

On Sunday night, wind-dust-thunderstorm, rain with few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls were reported from Bhakkar, Mianwali, D.G Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Khanewal, Jhang, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad and Sahiwal. During the last 24 hours, over 70mm of rain was recorded at Bahawalnagar whole of Multan and Sahiwal received over 25mm of rain. According to the weather forecast for Monday, wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain with few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls is expected in Bhakkar, Mianwali, D.G Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Jhang, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Pothohar region, Murree and Galliyat.