‘Wasa to ensure water supply to consumers’

Rawalpindi:Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Muhammad Tanveer has directed the relevant officials to ensure water supply to the consumers. He also instructed the officers to stay in touch with Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) authorities to tackle the issues caused by load shedding in the city.

According to Wasa's spokesman, the MD while chairing a meeting reviewed arrangements finalized to supply uninterrupted water to the residents during the summer season. The MD directed the relevant officers to adjust the schedule of tube wells for water supply to the residents keeping in view the electricity load shedding and also instructed them to extend the duration of tube wells in different areas in case of electricity load shedding. The MD ordered the authorities to regularly monitor and ensure the attendance of tube wells and valve operators.