‘National Games spreading message of peace’

KARACHI: Sindh’s contingent chef de mission Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah has said that the message of peace and love from the ongoing National Games in Quetta is not only going to the country but also to the whole world.

“Today through sports the world is becoming aware of the culture of all the provinces of Pakistan, the national heritage and the scenery of the beautiful places of Balochistan,” Dr Farhan said.

“The organisation of the National Games will be very helpful in the promotion and development of sports in the country. There is an environment of healthy competition between athletes at the national level and mutual respect is being cultivated. The atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood has increased,” he said. Congratulating the government of Balochistan, the Pakistan Olympic Association and all the security agencies for the successful organisation of the National Games, Dr Farhan said that in the current situation, peaceful methods and best arrangements made by the Balochistan government are laudable.

He also appreciated the superb performance of Pakistan’s rising star Hareem Malik of Sindh who managed three golds in swimming for Sindh. “In other sports too the performance of our athletes has been outstanding. Sindh tops the ranking of the provinces in swimming events,” Dr Farhan said. “The exemplary discipline shown by all the players and officials in the squad during the mega event is commendable,” he said.