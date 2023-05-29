Army, Salman, Parkha grab gold medals

LAHORE: Army claimed gold medal in the team event while Salman Jehangir and Parkha Ijaz grabbed men and ladies individual gold medals in National Games golf event at Quetta on Sunday.

Army, consisting of Noman Ilyas, Shahzaib Jahan, M Arsalan, and M Shoaib, maintained dominance over the four-day competition, leading from the first day until the final day. Army achieved a score of 867 over four rounds, securing the gold medal. WAPDA, comprising Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid, Noman Asghar, and Danish Javed, had to settle for the silver medal with a team score of 876.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won the bronze medal, with team members Usama Nadeem, Muslim Abbas, Danial Jehangir, and Damil Ataullah putting up a commendable effort. In the individuals competition, Salman Jehangir emerged victorious with a gross score of 285.

M Arsalan, the son of prominent golfer M Sultan, won the silver medal with an aggregate score of 289, narrowly missing out on the gold medal. Shahzaib Jahan claimed the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 290.

In the ladies section, Army, featuring Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, and Ania Farooq Syed, secured the gold medal with a team score of 450, defeating the silver medal-winning PAF by seven strokes. PAF team consisted of Hamna Amjad, Suneya Osama, and Dania Aziz.