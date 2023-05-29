Qalandars beat PCB XI at Narowal Complex’s soft opening

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars defeated PCB XI by ten wickets in the Takbeer Day Exhibition T-10 cricket match to mark the soft opening of the newly-built state-of-the-art Narowal Sports Complex on Sunday.

The exhibition cricket match was arranged to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI, batting first, posted 120 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Asif Ali batted well for the PCB XI by hammering 62 runs off 22 balls. Hunain bagged two wickets while Tayyab and Haris got one wicket each for Lahore Qalandars.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars chased down the target without any loss in just 7.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman emerged as the hero of the match with an unbeaten 68 off 23 balls while Tahir Baig also played a remarkable unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 23 balls.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning Development/Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, said: "Today is a historic day. Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions on May 28 and on this day, we also made a revolutionary step for sports, so that the youth may get benefit from this Narowal Sports City, and prepare well to represent Pakistan in the Olympics, Asian Games and other international events and raise the flag of Pakistan.”

Also present on the occasion were Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso and Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Salman Naseer.