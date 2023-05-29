Naeem grabs 200m gold

KARACHI: Naeem Akhtar of Army won the 200m gold on the penultimate day of the athletics event of the 34th National Games at the Ayub Stadium Quetta on Sunday. Naeem, who had also won the 100m gold, lifted the 200m gold as well by clocking 20.7 seconds of time. PAF’s Abdul Moeed, who belongs to Lyari, finished with a silver with a time of 20.9 and Army’s Uzair Rehman got bronze with a time of 21.2.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s leading sprinter Shajar Abbas is not featuring in the Games. In the men’s discus throw, Shams-ul-Haq of PAF claimed gold after managing a decent throw of 50.29m. Army’s Shah Nawaz captured silver with a throw of 49.86m while Army’s Jamshed Ali claimed bronze with a throw of 48.31.

The 42.195 kilometres marathon gold went to Israr Mehmood of Army who clocked two hours, 41 minutes and 32 seconds of time. Sindh’s Mohammad Sajjad captured silver with a time of 2:44.48. Shahbaz Malik of Navy claimed bronze with a time of 2:46.48.

International Shehroz Khan of WAPDA secured the high jump gold with 2.10m, WAPDA’s highly experienced Mohammad Imran and Army’s Ahmad Faraz with 2m each claimed silver while Iqzan Manzoor of Army with 2m snared bronze.

Sohail Amir of WAPDA clinched the 10,000m gold with a time of 33 minutes and 06.7 seconds. Navy’s Ali Hasan got silver with a time of 33 minutes and 27.2 seconds. Army’s Sikandar with a time of 33:53.3 claimed bronze.

Army took 4x100m relay gold with a time of 40.40, WAPDA with 41.10 took silver and HEC, with 41.20, claimed bronze.

Sohail Amir of WAPDA also took the 1500m gold with a time of four minutes and 3.3 seconds, Army’s Waqas Akbar, with a time of 4.05.6 got silver and Mohammad Akhtar of WAPDA with a time of 4:08.4 claimed bronze.

WAPDA’s Farhat Bano took the 10,000m gold with a time of 46 minutes and 2.9 seconds. WAPDA’s Maira Bibi took silver by clocking 46:25.4 and Army’s Nimra Iqbal with a time of 52:37.9 took bronze.

The women’s 400m gold went to Esha Imran of WAPDA who clocked 52.20 seconds, WAPDA’s Saheb Asra claimed silver with a time of 55.60 and Sunaina Shaheen of HEC claimed bronze with a time of 1:00.1.

The women’s 4x100m relay gold was won by WAPDA with a time of 48.2, HEC with 49.5 took silver and Army with 51.00 claimed bronze.

Wrestling: WAPDA lifted the wrestling trophy of the 34th National Games in Quetta on Sunday. WAPDA finished at the summit with six gold and two bronze medals. They were followed by Army as runners-up with two gold, five silver and two bronze. Railways finished third with one gold and three silvers. Punjab, with one gold, one silver and three bronze, ended fourth. Higher Education Commission (HEC) took eight bronze medals.

In the 61kg final, Inam Khalid of Army won gold when he downed Sabir of Railways in the final. The 74kg gold went to Asadullah of Army who defeated Punjab’s Mohammad Sultan in the final. Railways’ Mohammad Nouman won the 86kg gold by beating Army’s Mohammad Sajawal in the final.

In the 97kg, Mohammad Umair of WAPDA got gold after beating Army’s Mohammad Shehzad Puchar in the final. Shehzad had recently finished third in the Rustam-e-Pakistan dangal. Both the winners and runners-up were awarded trophies.