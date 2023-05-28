Govt asked to establish Hazara University campus

in Oghi

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The people here on Saturday asked the federal government to establish the Hazara University campus in Oghi as the local degree colleges imparted education only in social sciences.

“Most of the students either quit education or move to other cities for acquiring higher education upon completion of intermediate as none of the educational institutions in the entire tehsil holds classes in natural sciences,” Haq Nawaz, a local trader, told a press conference in Oghi.

Flanked by people from different walks of life, he said that the federal government had approved Rs500 million for the establishment of Hazara University’s campus in 2016 and then the vice-chancellor of that varsity along with Higher Education Department’s officials visited Oghi and selected a rented building for the purpose, but classes couldn’t be initiated.

“The former lawmakers, who claimed to be champions of development in Oghi tehsil failed to ensure the launch of the varsity’s campus here,” Haq Nawaz said.

Saiful Rehman, the chairman of the Minhajul Quran’s education section denounced the delay in launching the Hazara University’s campus.

“Both girls and boys are unable to study science subjects and have to move to other cities, incurring more expenses or quitting the education on completion of intermediate classes,” he said.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had approved the establishment of the campus and earmarked funds for it but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government scrapped the project. Former union council nazim Shaukat Hayat said the funds were also earmarked for the acquisition of land for the campus but that project couldn’t be initiated.