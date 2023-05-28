Diplomatic passports of PTI leaders revoked

Former state minister Farrukh Habib, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and former railways minister Azam Swati. — APP/INP/Files

KARACHI: The PDM government has revoked the diplomatic passports of nine leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This move carries significant implications for the affected leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan, who had diplomatic passports.Additionally, the diplomatic passport of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an ally of PTI, hasbeen suspended. The cancellation and suspension of these passports entail the loss of associated privileges and benefits, such as streamlined visa procedures, expedited airport screenings and enhanced travel facilities, which are typically exclusive to diplomatic passport holders and distinguish them from ordinary travelers.