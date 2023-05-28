Fire damages private bank branch in Jauhar

A fire incident occurred on Saturday at a private bank in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 19, causing panic and significant damage to the branch.

According to the spokesperson of the fire brigade, one fire tender was dispatched to the bank. However, due to the escalating intensity of the flames, an additional vehicle was sent to tackle the situation effectively.

The firefighters encountered challenges during the rescue operation due to the thick smoke that had filled the bank premises. Despite these difficulties, the firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring establishments. However, the goods within the bank were reduced to ashes.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the fire was sparked by a short circuit. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in connection with the incident. The exact extent of the damage caused by the fire was yet to be determined, and further investigation was underway.