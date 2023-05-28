Woman commits suicide

LAHORE : A woman committed suicide by jumping off the Orange Line Station in Nawankot area on Saturday. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. The identity of the woman was yet to be made.

Cable operator suffers serious burns: A 20-year-old cable operator suffered serious burns after being electrocuted while working on cable network line near Mohlanwal Rohi nullah, Multan Road on Saturday.

The injured was identified as Awais. It was reported that Awais accidentally came in contact with a high voltage wire while working on cable network line and received 70% burns. The rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the hurt to the local hospital.