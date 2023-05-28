PU training workshop

LAHORE : Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) Department of Public Health in collaboration with Rescue-1122 organised a two-day hands-on training workshop for its BS Workplace Health & Safety Promotion students.
Deputy Director Community Safety Programs Rescue-1122 Ms Deeba Shehnaz was the chief instructor of the training, wherein in addition to theoretical concepts of First Aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), hands-on training opportunity was also provided to students.
LAHORE : The Caretaker Government of Punjab has transferred and made several Assistant Commissioners as officers on...
LAHORE : A woman committed suicide by jumping off the Orange Line Station in Nawankot area on Saturday. On receiving...
LAHORE : As part of its initiatives taken under Disaster Management Programme, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city especially in...
LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the ban on any political party would not be a good omen for...
LAHORE : Body of a 26-year-old woman with torture marks was recovered from the bushes near Dayal House Harbanspura on...