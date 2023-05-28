PU training workshop

LAHORE : Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) Department of Public Health in collaboration with Rescue-1122 organised a two-day hands-on training workshop for its BS Workplace Health & Safety Promotion students.

Deputy Director Community Safety Programs Rescue-1122 Ms Deeba Shehnaz was the chief instructor of the training, wherein in addition to theoretical concepts of First Aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), hands-on training opportunity was also provided to students.