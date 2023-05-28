Imran took foreign funding to sabotage CPEC: PPP

LAHORE : PPP central Punjab general-secretary Hassan Murtaza has alleged that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan took foreign funding to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, he said, "We do not say that you are a traitor, but you are not honest either". He said PTI is responsible for damaging Pakistan’s relations with China and Iran, adding that people of Pakistan were befooled and made isolated from the reality through an anti-national rhetoric.

Murtaza held PTI leadership behind the May 9 incidents of arson and vandalism, and said they had been brainwashing the youth of the country for the past one year. Other PPP leaders including Aslam Gill, Mian Ayub, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami, Ayesha Ghori and Rana Ashar were present. To a question, Hassan Murtaza said many politicians are in contact with PPP. He claimed that in June PPP will be seen as a major political party in Punjab. To a question, Murtaza said he is with the state. He said PPP workers never attacked army, and PPP released thousands of political workers after 1971 war. He lauded foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto for fighting the case of Kashmir in America and India. Murtaza said that Imran Khan used workers and children as human shield. Imran Khan gave sticks in the hands of the youth. Murtaza said now medical reports proved that Imran Khan is an addict. A nuclear country has been handed over to a person who is not mentally stable. To a question, he said PTI leaders and workers should not be compared with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.