Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to enter western and upper parts of the country tomorrow and likely to persist till May 31 (Wednesday). They predicted that wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls) was expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas while hot and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at some cities including Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Okara, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khanewal, Murree, Astore, Bagrote, Gilgit, Bunji, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Kakul, Dir and Kalam.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 33.6°C and minimum was 21.6°C.