Study in failure

Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable economies and is always dependent on other developed countries or blocs across the world. While our eastern neighbour goes from strength to strength and is being courted by the West, our future remains bleak and countries look at us only from the prism of geopolitics. The humiliation of constantly begging the IMF and World Bank for loans has sapped our morale and diminished aspirations for self-reliance. We need policies that prioritize development and economic growth and to use the loans we acquire wisely, failing which, we will wind up in the same situation as Sri Lanka.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi
Ensuring workers’ safety and creating a conducive environment at the workplace is vital. However, in Pakistan, there...
In a nation with a rich sporting heritage, it is essential to recognize and harness the potential of sports to empower...
At a glance, it seems that elections are the solution to the present-day uncertainties in the country. The pervasive...
I would like to draw your attention to the lack of funding for Taekwondo athletes in Sindh. The financial burden...
The government has decided to try those involved in riots on military installations under the Army Act. The decision...
Pakistan is in a quagmire of political crises. Different state institutions appear to be at loggerheads with each...