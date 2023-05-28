Study in failure

Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable economies and is always dependent on other developed countries or blocs across the world. While our eastern neighbour goes from strength to strength and is being courted by the West, our future remains bleak and countries look at us only from the prism of geopolitics. The humiliation of constantly begging the IMF and World Bank for loans has sapped our morale and diminished aspirations for self-reliance. We need policies that prioritize development and economic growth and to use the loans we acquire wisely, failing which, we will wind up in the same situation as Sri Lanka.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi