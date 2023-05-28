Taekwondo fund

I would like to draw your attention to the lack of funding for Taekwondo athletes in Sindh. The financial burden placed on participants by high entry fees, expensive equipment, travel expenses and a lack of sponsorships leads to the exclusion of talented young people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

It is important that the relevant authorities secure financial assistance programmes and sponsorships to ensure equal opportunities for all deserving athletes. As a Taekwondo athlete from Sindh, I firmly believe that these issues should be addressed for the betterment of the sport and its enthusiasts.

Insharah Khan Ghouri

Karachi