Peace deal

Pakistan is in a quagmire of political crises. Different state institutions appear to be at loggerheads with each other regarding who has the authority to do what, which is having an adverse impact on their legitimacy. Ultimately, Pakistan can ill afford all this chaos and is in dire need of a reconciliation at the top.

The current scenario has thrown the feasibility of October elections further in doubt, but any delays could worsen the instability. This can be averted if the political parties would just shake hands and agree to a truce in order to save the country.

Hadia Hanya

Nankana Sahib