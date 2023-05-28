Save water

Water scarcity is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. By adopting efficient water conservation practices, we can make a significant difference. Emphasizing the importance of responsible water usage, promoting rainwater harvesting and implementing modern irrigation techniques can conserve this vital resource.
Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives should highlight the significance of water conservation, encouraging citizens to adopt simple yet impactful habits like fixing leakages and reducing excessive water usage.
Zohra Fatima
Lahore
