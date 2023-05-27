5th Mpox patient acquired infection during travel: officials

ISLAMABAD: A 50-year old person who was tested posi tive for Mpox upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday, May 22, 2023 is likely to have con tracted the Mpox infection during his frequent travelling around the world, officials in the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) said on Friday. In a statement, Director General Health Dr Baseer Achakzai said epidemiologi cal investigation revealed that the affected person is a frequent traveler, who moved between Kuwait, Is lamabad, Faisalabad, Makkah and Islamabad within the span of a week, while he spent only two days in Saudi Arabia. “It is quite possible that the patient ac quired Mpox infection during his travel,”the DG said. “The patient has almostrecovered and would be discharged within a day or two,” the NHS official added.