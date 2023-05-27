Park to replace Lakhodair landfill site

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has informed that an environment-friendly park has been planned at the existing landfill site at Lakhodair for the beauty and environmental upgradation while the waste dumping ground will be shifted away from the urban area.

The minister was briefed by Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin about the proposed landfill site. He said that protection of the City's environment should now be accorded more attention side by side with development of infrastructure in the City. He said that 6,000 ton garbage was being generated in City every day which needs to be disposed of on scientific basis. He directed that the new landfill site should be built according to European standards with minimal impact on the environment.

For reducing operational cost of waste disposal, proposal for establishing multiple landfill sites around the City should be considered, he added. He directed that the generation of electricity from garbage should be reviewed at the dumping site and a solar power plant should be installed there.

He said that the government would also get revenue from the eco-friendly solar power project along with cheap electricity. RUDA CEO Imran Ameen told the minister during the briefing that the existing two landfill sites at Mehmood Booti and Lakhodair had reached their capacity. A new landfill site is being planned to be set up on 350 acres of land to dispose of garbage. Due to the environmental impact of old landfill sites, they need to be shifted away from urban settlements. A new landfill site is planned to be built on 50 acres of land in RUDA Phase-One, he informed.