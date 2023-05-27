Mutation, e-registration of land: SMBR orders completing process in seven days

LAHORE: Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed presided over a meeting to discuss mutation and e-registration of land at the committee room on Friday. Member (Taxes) Tariq Qureshi, DG Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Saira Omar and DC Sahiwal Ikramul Haq attended the meeting.

During the session, the participants provided updates on the progress of e-registration and mutation processes. Additionally, they deliberated on the implementation of online challans by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

In regards to the mutation process, Nabeel Javed emphasised the need for completion of this process within seven days and stressed the importance of delivering the documents directly to people's doorsteps after mutation. He issued stern warning that severe action would be taken against officers and officials failing to meet the seven-day deadline. Furthermore, he expressed a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Nabeel called upon all commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of mutation within the stipulated time frame for all cases. He directed the PLRA to commence e-registration at all e-khidmat centres and establish a module for the biometric verification of parties. He also instructed the DG PLRA and Member (Taxes) to present proposals concerning third-party certification of the construction area during the next meeting. He also emphasised that the Board of Revenue was actively prioritising the resolution of revenue-related issues for the general public.

Subsequently, Nabeel chaired another meeting at his office, specifically addressing the Murree tragedy. Secretary Tourism, Director PDMA Tariq Mahmood Bokhari, Secretary (Revenue) Mehr Shafaqatullah Mushtaq, representatives from the Anti-Corruption Establishment, DG (Environment), Deputy Secretary (Finance), Forests, and others participated in the meeting. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chattha and ADC (R) Murree participated through a video link.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi and officers from various departments presented their arrangements while ACE department representative highlighted violations of building bylaws in Murree. Nabeel emphasised the demolition of buildings that violated the bylaws and stressed the importance of not succumbing to any pressures. He firmly stated that no construction should occur in Murree without obtaining NOCs from the ten relevant departments.

Additionally, he directed the formation of a joint action team with the urban unit to eliminate encroachments on the Murree Expressway and commence the construction of the Galiyat Bypass. Furthermore, Commissioner Rawalpindi was personally tasked with overseeing the construction work.

Nabeel underscored the significance of ensuring the safety of tourists and preventing any untoward incidents in the future. He stressed the need to enhance coordination between line departments, the Meteorological Department and PDMA. He also called for the identification of parking plazas for the convenience of tourists and stressed the importance of raising awareness among schoolchildren about traffic discipline.

Furthermore, Nabeel advocated for a crackdown on the sale of plastic bags and strictly prohibited tree-cutting. He emphasised the need for special measures to protect forests from fires.