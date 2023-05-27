Suspected Palestinian assailant killed in West Bank settlement

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A suspected Palestinian assailant was shot dead by an Israeli civilian on Friday after an attempted stabbing attack in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian had been killed in the southern West Bank “by occupation (Israeli) fire,” identifying him as Alaa Qaisiyah, 28. In a brief statement, the army reported an “infiltration” at the Teneh Omarim settlement south of Hebron, saying a “terrorist attempted to stab a civilian” before being “neutralised”.

An army spokesperson told AFP the suspected assailant was shot by a civilian. It was unclear whether that civilian was the target of the alleged stabbing attack. Later in the day, Palestinians and settlers clashed northeast of Ramallah, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

“The confrontation involved mutual stone-hurling and Israeli civilians firing into the air,” the Israeli army said in a statement. “As a result, Israeli civilians and Palestinians were injured. Additional reports are stating that multiple Palestinian vehicles were set on fire as a result of the confrontation,” the army said, noting Israeli forces used “riot dispersal means” at the scene.