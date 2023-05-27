 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Karachi

Searing heatwave grips plains of Sindh

By Our Correspondent
May 27, 2023

A severe heatwave has gripped the plains of Sindh where several cities witnessed daytime temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, adding that the maximum temperature was recorded in Mohenjodaro where the mercury touched 48.5 degrees Celsius. “Several cities of Sindh are experiencing an extreme heatwave and the maximum daytime temperature remained above 45 degrees Celsius in several cities on Friday. Moenjodaro had 48.5C, followed by 48C at Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu, 47C at Larkana, Jacobabad and Padidan, 46.3 at Khairpur, and 45 at Sakrand, Sukkur and Rohri,” an official of the PMD said. The weather remained hot in Karachi where the maximum temperature 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded, the official said.