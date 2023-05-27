Bilal, Inayat win wrestling gold medals

KARACHI: The country’s two major wrestlers and Olympics hopes Mohammad Bilal and the Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah won gold medals in their respective weight categories in the wrestling competitions of the 34th National Games in Quetta on Friday.

Mohammad Bilal of WAPDA downed Tariq Mehmood of Army in the 57kg final to win gold. Taqweem Ali of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Abu Ubaida of Punjab snared bronze medals.

In the 70kg the country's future Olympics hope Inayatullah of WAPDA conquered Babar Shah of Railways in the final to lift gold medal. Inayat had defeated Akash of Army in the first round in great style. Akash and Mohammad Ahmed of HEC claimed bronze. In the 79 kg Abdur Rehman of WAPDA defeated national champion Ghulam Ghaus of Army in the final to take gold while Hamza Butt of HEC and Sharjeel of Punjab claimed bronze.

On Saturday (today) the competitions in 65kg, 92kg and 125kg will be conducted. The competitions in four more weights will be held on the final day on Sunday (tomorrow). The country’s seasoned wrestler and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mohammad Inam will compete in the 92kg on Saturday (today).

Zaman Anwar, who recently lifted the Rustam-e-Pakistan title, will also compete on Saturday (today) in the 125 kilogramme weight category. The weigh-in will be held in between 9am to 9:30am while the competitions will start from 11:30am.