Pakistan is our red line: Abbasi

Islamabad: Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and senior leader of Muslim League-N Hanif Abbasi has said that there is no political leader red line for us. Rather, Pakistan and the Pakistan Army are our red line, whoever crosses it will have to face the consequences. A strong army is the guarantee of security and unity of any country, the incident of May 9 is no less than a conspiracy against our security, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in Islamabad Chamber of Commerce in connection with Martyrs’ Day. Islamabad Chamber President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Small Chamber President Qazi Ilyas also addressed the ceremony.

Senator General Abdul Qayyum, former president Ijaz Abbasi, Mian Akram Farid, senior vice president of the chamber Faad Waheed, executive members, business community of Islamabad, business leaders, market representatives and a large number of citizens participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Hanif Abbasi said that the martyrs of Pakistan are our pride and the development and prosperity of the nation is incomplete without the sacrifices of the martyrs. Thanks to martyrs and Ghazis, the cities and villages of Pakistan feel peace. The desecration of martyrs, ghazis and soldiers who fought for the country is an intolerable crime, the incident of May 9 is a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan.