Our children

Child labour, a persistent and deeply concerning problem, continues to destroy the innocence and potential of millions of children globally. This reprehensible practice denies children their fundamental rights, perpetuating a cycle of poverty, illiteracy and inequality.
Education is the key to breaking the cycle of child labour. Furthermore, we must recognize that the fight against child labour is a shared responsibility. It requires the commitment and collaboration of governments, businesses, civil society organizations and communities.
Hamna Tariq
Lahore
Karachi has a long history of crime and violence, which have escalated in recent years. The city has become a hotbed...
While Pakistan has been grappling with economic issues for several years, the situation has worsened in recent times,...
Imran Khan has made a great many mistakes in the course of his political career. During his tenure in power, he...
The rise in kidnapping incidents in several districts of Sindh is indicative of just how lawless things have become in...
I am writing to bring the traffic congestion in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi to the attention of the city authorities....
According to reports, K-Electric’s contract is set to expire on July 20 and the company is seeking to renew its...