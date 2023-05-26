Our children

Child labour, a persistent and deeply concerning problem, continues to destroy the innocence and potential of millions of children globally. This reprehensible practice denies children their fundamental rights, perpetuating a cycle of poverty, illiteracy and inequality.

Education is the key to breaking the cycle of child labour. Furthermore, we must recognize that the fight against child labour is a shared responsibility. It requires the commitment and collaboration of governments, businesses, civil society organizations and communities.

Hamna Tariq

Lahore