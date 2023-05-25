Pak HC in UK gets another extension

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted yet another extension to Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom. He was given an extension in service and stay in the British capital for six months upon his superannuation last year. The extended period of his posting in London was over in May 23.

Well-placed sources told The News that the fresh letter issued by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister (PSPM) Dr. Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah provides that the incumbent high commissioner would stay in London a day prior to arrival of his replacement. Dr. Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary, who is currently the ambassador for Germany, has already been appointed as the new high commissioner for the United Kingdom.

The sources pointed out that the consent for his appointment had been sought from the British government. The document is supposed to be received by Islamabad in about a week and the new envoy will move to London before July, the sources said. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Syeda Saqlain has been designated to be envoy for Germany. Her consent has also been sought from Nairobi.

She will also move to Berlin sometime later next month. A young diplomat, Ibrar Ahmad, will be the country’s new high commissioner to Kenya. His posting orders have been made and conveyed to Nairobi, the sources added.