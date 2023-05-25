HRCP seeks CS help for recovering woman, child kidnapped from Kashmore

KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has approached the Chief Secretary Sindh for the recovery of a 24-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter who were abducted three months ago from Kandhkot a taluka of Kashmore district.

In a letter written by Tahira Habib Coordinator of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan to the Chief Secretary Sindh, it was said that they received a complaint regarding the abduction of a 24-year-old pregnant woman Nazia Khoso and her two-year-old daughter Kausar Khoso by some members of Bangawar community from Khairshah Road Kandhkot on February 10 February 2023.

Though, a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was lodged, however, despite the lapse of three months the police have not made any progress in the case. The victims remain missing while the nominated culprits roam free. The HRCP letter added that the complainant Imdad Khoso believes that the police are siding with the culprits. The HRCP asked the chief secretary to order an inquiry to ensure the safe recovery of the two. According to the data available with The News the district Kandhkot-Kashore is the main hub of kidnapping for ransom. At least 10 people including a three-year-old Hindu boy Samrat Kumar are being held hostage by dacoits. In the same district only in the last two months some seven police officials including Inspector Abdul Lateef Mirani and others martyred by dacoits and some six police officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police Qalandar Bux Soomro, Inspector Gul Muhammad Mahar, and others seriously wounded in the line of duty.