Islamic scholar Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial

GENEVA: A Swiss court on Wednesday found Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan not guilty of rape and sexual coercion in a Geneva hotel 15 years ago, with his accuser immediately indicating she would appeal.
The court also decided to compensate the former Oxford University professor for his legal costs, awarding him up to 151,000 Swiss francs ($167,000), but rejecting his claim for moral damages.
“The accused must have the benefit of the doubt,” Yves Maurer-Cecchini, the president of the Geneva Criminal Court, said, citing a lack of evidence, contradictory testimonies and “love messages” sent by the plaintiff after the alleged assault.
TEHRAN: Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Wednesday, sealing a thaw in relations...
LONDON: The head of a far-reaching UK inquiry into the government´s handling of the Covid pandemic is threatening...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Canada will restore full diplomatic relations, the kingdom said on Wednesday, following a...
NEW YORK: Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to...
WASHINGTON: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed papers to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday,...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it would restrict visas to Bangladeshis who undermine elections, in a...