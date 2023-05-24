Suspect in Karachi cop murder case arrested by Swedish police

KARACHI: Khurram Nisar, the prime suspect in the murder of Shaheen Force personnel Abdul Rehman in Defence last year, was apprehended by the Swedish police on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the Karachi police. The arrest comes after an extensive investigation and efforts made by law enforcement agencies to bring the accused to justice. The incident, which took place during the night of November 21 and 22, shocked the community when Nisar allegedly shot and killed Shaheen Force personnel Abdul Rehman in DHA Phase 5. Following the incident, the accused fled to Sweden. In response to the crime, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered a high-powered investigation into the case. The investigating team was directed to collaborate with the Federal Investigation Agency and Interpol to seek the extradition of Nisar from Sweden. According to SSP South Asad Raza, the Swedish police successfully apprehended Nisar in Sweden after six months of relentless pursuit. Prior to the arrest, a team of Swedish police officials had visited Karachi to gather all the relevant details and information related to the case and the murder charges filed against the accused.