Directive to connect DC offices to e-filing system

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary, on Tuesday, issued instructions to extend the scope of e-filing and office automation system (EFOAS) to the offices of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the Secretaries' Conference at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed progress on the paperless working system in the departments, pending inquiries and pension cases.

The chief secretary said that with the use of IT, reforms were being introduced to improve governance and service delivery.

He mentioned that the offices of all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would also be connected to the e-filing system. He said that EFOAS was already going on successfully in South Punjab. He directed that the training of officers regarding paperless system in all departments be completed by June 15.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding early disposal of pending departmental inquiries and pension cases. He said that no inquiry should remain pending for more than six months and pensions should be issued to the retired government employees without delay. PITB Chairman Faisal Yusuf briefed the meeting on EFOAS and other IT reforms. The meeting was informed that pending inquiries and pension cases were being dealt with on priority basis, and promotion boards and departmental committees had promoted more than 4,100 employees to the next grades during the last one month.