PIOs asked to facilitate citizens seeking information

PESHAWAR: An official said on Tuesday asked the Public Information Officers (PIOs) to facilitate the citizens seeking information about government entities. Syed Saadat Jahan, Assistant Director Communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) said this while speaking at a seminar in Bajaur.The seminar was arranged in collaboration with Governance and Public Policy Project (GPP) Merged Areas to sensitise the secretaries and Chairman of Village Councils of Bajaur, who have been notified as Public Information Officers. More than 100 village council secretaries and chairmen participated in the seminar. Addressing secretaries and chairmen at the seminar, Syed Saadat Jahan shed light on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013, adding that as per notification they were PIOs and were supposed to provide information to citizen at their request.