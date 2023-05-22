IGP lauds investigation teams for convictions

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon has appreciated the police’s investigation team for ensuring convictions in cases of serious crimes. Addressing a ceremony at the Central Police Office, he said that in the conclusion of the cases No 315/2019 and 499/2018 registered by the Surjani Town police station, courts had handed down exemplary punishment to the accused.

Officials said the accused nominated in the murder of a woman in Surjani Town and the murder of a citizen during a robbery bid had been sentenced to life imprisonment and death penalty respectively.

The provincial police chief lauded the SSP and SP Investigation West Zone, DSP, SDPO Sarjani Town, investigation officers and forensic expert FSL Garden for ensuring the convictions.

Cash prizes and commendation certificates were given to eight other police officers and personnel at the ceremony for their excellent performance.

In the case No 315/2019, a man, Mastan Ali, alias Lal Baba, was arrested for murdering his wife. Due to comprehensive investigation and solid challan, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and fine by the court.

Similarly, in the case No 499/2018, four accused — Umair, son of Sher Mohammad, Shahrukh, son of Mukhtar Ahmed, Adnan Shamsi, son of Akram Pervaiz and Zeeshan Raees, son of Raees Khan — were arrested for killing a person and injuring two others for offering resistance during a robbery bid. They were handed down death penalty.