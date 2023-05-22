More countries stay away from G20 meeting in IIOJ&K.—APP

ISLAMABAD/ MUZAFFARABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing further diplomatic isolation, as more nations have followed in the footsteps of China and decided to stay away from the G20 tourism working group meeting, scheduled to be held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on May 22.



China said on Friday it would boycott the G20 meeting in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings.”

Meanwhile, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt skipped registration for the meeting, which means they did not want to attend the G20 meeting in IIOJK.

Turkey has consistently leaned towards Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute. The country has also raised the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Meanwhile, all political parties and freedom fighter groups in IIOJK have announced to observe complete strike in held Valley on Monday, May 22.

A press release announced that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control would observe a shutdown on May 22, while anti-India protests and rallies would be held in all major capitals of the world against the proposed meeting of G20 meeting in UN-designated disputed territory of IIOJK.

The call for the strike and protests had been jointly given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Azad Jammu and Kashmir political leadership.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Muzaffarabad on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris against India’s violation of international laws in holding the G20 meeting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Bilawal was received at the helipad by AJK President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Secretary General PPP AJK Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Members of Assembly Mian Abdul Waheed, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Javed Ayub, Nabila Ayub and Chief Secretary of the Independent AJK government Dr Muhammad Usman.

Speaking to the media at the helipad, Bilawal said India’s G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir was a violation of the international law. “India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through a conference. By violating the UN resolution, it is not possible for India to play an effective role in the world,” he added.

Bilawal said at a time when India was holding the G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir, he had been invited to address the AJK assembly. Those who think that they could suppress the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir by holding a conference would prove wrong.

The foreign minister said: “We are showing the true face of India to the world. I have come here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.” He said that solidarity would be expressed with Kashmiris on May 22. Bilawal arrived in Muzaffarabad on a three-day visit.

Meanwhile, a delegation of refugees from occupied Jammu and Kashmir called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Muzaffarabad. The delegation apprised of its reservations regarding the G20 conference, being held by India in Srinagar. The delegation also appreciated the role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with regard to the movement of independence of Kashmir. The delegation also informed the foreign minister of brutalities committed by Indian forces against the refugees coming to Azad Kashmir from Indian occupied Kashmir in 1990.

The delegation and the foreign minister also discussed the issues of resettlement of refugees. Mushtaq Salam, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Iqbal Yasin Awan, Ali Muhammad Butt and Chaudhry Firoz Din were included in the delegation.