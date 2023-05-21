Four die after consuming toxic liquor

SUKKUR: At least four people died while two others were hospitalized in Obaro, District Ghotki, on Saturday after they consumed toxic liquor.
Six friends consumed toxic liquor and fainted. Their relatives shifted them to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan where four of them identified as Qaisar Machi, Raja Machi, Tanveer Dayo and Sohail Samo died.
SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain has constituted a team to probe the deaths and ordered an operation against drug dealers.
