Five IHC judges meet CJP

ISLAMABAD: Five judges of the Islamabad High Court called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial and discussed with him legal and constitutional matters.

According to sources, five judges of the Islamabad High Court, including Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani, met Justice Umer Ata Bandial at his chamber.

It was learnt that the five judges held a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan that lasted for over three hours and discussed with him constitutional and legal matters.

“It was just a courtesy call and the five judges, besides discussing legal and constitutional matters, also invited the chief justice to the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Islamabad High Court,” a source close to the development told The News.

It was also learnt that Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Mian Aamir Farooq did not accompany the five judges.