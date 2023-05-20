Imran condemns May 9 violence

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan photographed on November 9, 2023. Twitter

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday violence was not part of his politics, and he had already condemned May-9 violent incidents.

Talking to the media in the courtroom and at his Zaman Park residence on different occasions he said, “We have repeatedly condemned May 9 attacks”, clarifying that he had not only condemned the attack on the Lahore corps commander’s house, but also every violent incident. He said the attack on Jinnah House [corps commander’s house] brought bad name to the country and he condemned the incident in the strongest possible words.

The PTI chairman asked who said these incidents were not condemnable. “People know me and my politics,” he said adding that everyone was well aware of his long political struggles. “I have always been against violent politics,” Imran added.

To a query about terrorists taking refuge at his Zaman Park residence, he said the media could check and even the government could also do so after adopting all due process.

About political dialogue among the parties, Khan said how the one-way dialogue would be possible. He said the PDM [ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement] wanted to play on the so-called level playing field, which they consider favourable for them.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday granted Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in three cases, registered against him in connection with an attack on Jinnah House and law and order disruption following his arrest on May 9.

Imran appeared before the court along with his legal team. His lawyer argued before the court that his client had been nominated in forged cases. “My client wants to join the investigation, but had strong doubts about being arrested by the Punjab police,” he told the court and requested it to grant him pre-arrest bail. The court accepted the plea.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun granted pre-arrest bail to Imran till June 2 in murder case of Zille Shah.

Earlier, the same case was scheduled before the court of Justice Ali Zia Bajwa. However, he recused himself from hearing the matter owing to personal reasons. After which, the case was marked to the Pannun’s court.