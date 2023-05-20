Passer-by killed as terrorists attack police in Tank

TANK: A passer-by lost life and 17 people, including two cops, were injured when unidentified terrorists attacked a police van with a hand grenade and opened fire on Friday, officials said. A communication by the Police Department said a police van was patrolling the Tank Bazaar at 9 am located on the Tank-Bannu Road.

Two men riding a motorcycle threw a hand grenade on the police van. The van driver, Afnan acted swiftly, picked up the grenade and tossed it out of the van which exploded with a big bang. The blast left a total of 17 people injured who also included two cops – constable Jameel and driver Afnan.

The police said passer-by, Misbahuddin, stated to be a government contractor, suffered injuries when the fleeing attackers opened fire at the police during the chase. He succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The cops killed one of the attackers at the Civil Colony while his accomplice escaped on the bike. The police communication said an operation was launched to catch the attacker.