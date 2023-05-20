More rallies held to express solidarity with armed forces

PESHAWAR: More rallies were staged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday to express solidarity with the armed forces.

In the provincial capital, separated rallies were taken out to condemn the May 9 violence.The elected members of the Cantonment Board Peshawar staged a rally on Saddar Road to condemn May 9 violence by PTI workers. They were carrying placards and banners in support of the armed forces.

The members of the Pasban organisation also took out a rally on Sher Shah Suri Road in support of the armed forces. The rally participants were showering rose petals on FC personnel during the rally. The Ahl-e- Sunnat Wal Jamaat members also took out a procession in the Nauthia area to back armed forces.

A rally was staged in Charsadda to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.Led by Bashir Khan, the rally started from Uthmanzai Bazaar and culminated at the Farooq-i-Azam Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the violence on May 9 and demanded strict action against those involved in violence.They said the attacks on the army installations were unacceptable. “We will foil all conspiracies against our armed forces,” said one of the speakers

In Nowshera, the jamiat Ulem-i-Islam Fazl took out a rally to condemned the May 9 violence and urged the government to bring the culprits to justice.Carrying banners and placards, the rally participants gathered at the Shobra Chowk and raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army. The JUIF leaders criticised the PTI leaders for misleading the youth.