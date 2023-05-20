Job Fair 2023 attracts thousands of students

LAHORE:The University of Education (UE) organised Job Fair 2023 on Friday in a bid to bridge the gap between aspiring students and potential employers.

The event witnessed the active participation of more than 30 companies including energy, tech, telecom, web developing, software, marketing etc, attracting thousands of enthusiastic students. The job fair aimed to provide a platform for students to explore career opportunities and interact directly with industry professionals.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the event while Honorary Consul General of Kenya Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar, a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Prof Pasha delivered an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in shaping the future of students and fostering strong connections between academia and industry. He applauded the efforts of UE in organising a successful job fair that showcased the university's commitment to producing highly skilled and employable graduates.

Dr Khokhar, known for his contributions to the field and his philanthropic endeavors, shared valuable insights into the industry's landscape and encouraged students to pursue their career aspirations with determination and passion. His presence added prestige to the job fair, attracting even more attention from both students and company representatives.

The Job Fair 2023 provided a bustling environment where students had the opportunity to engage with recruiters, submit their resumes, and participate in interviews. Companies ranging from multinational corporations to local startups were present, representing diverse sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, engineering, and more.

This extensive variety allowed students to explore a wide array of career paths and gain valuable industry insights. Throughout the event, students exhibited a strong sense of enthusiasm and ambition, with many actively seeking internships, entry-level positions, and networking opportunities. Recruiters were impressed by the caliber of talent displayed by the UE students, recognizing their academic achievements and eagerness to contribute to the professional world.

The job fair also featured panel discussions and workshops led by industry experts, providing students with valuable career guidance and mentoring sessions. These interactive sessions allowed students to enhance their knowledge and skills, preparing them for the challenges of the job market.

With the continued success of such events, the University of Education, Lahore reaffirms its commitment to producing industry-ready graduates and promoting a thriving workforce.