Ban on PTI demanded

LAHORE:Aalmi Tanzim Ahle Sunnat (ATAS) ameer Pir Afzal Qadri has demanded banning the PTI and allied organisations for attacking army installations, insulting the monuments of martyred heroes and working against Pakistan ideology.
Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Friday, he dubbed those elements who targeted military installations on May 9, and said the mother party of Tiger Force should be banned, and properties of its leaders and members be confiscated for the crimes they committed against the national army and public properties. He said a strong army is a guarantee of a safe Pakistan, and added that enemies are targeting country’s security and solidarity by such attacks.
