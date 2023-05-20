Political leaders condemn attack on Siraj

Following the suicidal attack on a convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq in Zhob, various political parties condemned the terrorists who had planned and executed the attack and demanded their arrests.

In a statement, Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Naeemur Rehman dubbed the attack a blatant failure of the government and demanded that the government ensure the security of all political leaders as well as the masses in the country.

He said the JI had been a peaceful party and believed in legal, constitutional and democratic struggle. The party had always condemned terrorism and raised voice for the oppressed people in Balochistan, he added.

He stated that the JI also supportd the Gawadar Rights Movement led by its leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman. Rehman said the JI central chief had also been engaging various stakeholders in order to defuse the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed also condemned the murderous attack on Haq. He demanded that the government arrest the criminals behind the attack. The country could not afford any new tragedy, he remarked.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also condemned the incident stating that such attacks on political leaders were unacceptable. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and demanded that the law enforcement agencies take strict measures against such terrorists. Dr Siddiqui also contacted Haq on phone and expressed solidarity with him.