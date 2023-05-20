ICAP nominates new ASB member

KARACHI: Nadeem Khan, the group chief financial officer (GCFO) of PTCL and Ufone 4G, has been nominated as a member of the prestigious Accounting Standards Board (ASB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

The ASB is responsible for overseeing the adoption, development, and implementation of accounting standards in the country and providing guidance on new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Khan joins the ASB as one of three distinguished business and industry leaders nominated to serve on the board, comprising professionals from the private and public sectors.